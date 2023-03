Ajay Devgn shares a glimpse of high octane action sequences in 'Bholaa'

Actor Ajay Devgn is currently gearing up for the release of his much anticipated film 'Bholaa'.

On Thursday, the actor filmmaker treated his fans with a six minute long video of high octane bike-truck chase sequence shot in 11 days from his film 'Bholaa'.

#ajaydevgn #bholaa