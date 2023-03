China warns US over its warship sailing into the South China Sea

China says that Chinese military warned off a US warship to leave waters in the disputed South China Sea.

"The US should immediately stop such provocative and infringing actions," says Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson, Wang Wenbin.

China claims sovereignty over almost the entire South China Sea -- a strategic waterway through which trillions of dollars in trade pass annually -- despite an international court ruling that the assertion has no legal basis.