Whose Description of God Is Correct? (Apologetics Part 7)

The first-cause, design, and moral arguments for God demonstrate that a supreme being exists.

From these, we can infer that this supreme being is spaceless, timeless, immaterial, incredibly powerful, extremely intelligent, morally perfect, and personal.

But who is this supreme being?

Which religion or culture’s description of this supreme being is correct?

The Greeks believed in a form of henotheism that recognized the existence of a supreme being behind the world, like Aristotle’s “Unmoved Mover.” The Persians held to a monotheistic religion called Zoroastrianism which affirmed a supreme being.

Jewish culture was monotheistic as well and believed in the existence of Yahweh, a supreme being.

Ancient Indian cultures, such as the Nyaya tradition, also posited the existence of a supreme being.

Arabic thinkers, such as al-Ghazali, used philosophy to argue for the existence of a supreme being.

However, whose description of this supreme being is correct?

To determine this, we have to examine the evidence.

Christians think that the strongest evidence seems to be that Jesus of Nazareth is this supreme bring; that is, He was God.

By studying history, we see that Jesus actually existed, He claimed to be God, and He did miracles to authenticate His claim to be God.