Organ-harvesting trial: Police commend 'courage' of victim

Police have praised the victim of an attempted organ-harvesting plot, after the conspirators behind it were found guilty at the Old Bailey in a landmark trial.

Speaking outside the court, Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy said: "We could not have achieved this without the courage of one person, our victim survivor.

I want to commend him for his bravery in speaking out." Report by Buseld.

