ITV News reporter witnesses fiery clash of Paris protests

An ITV News Reporter has witnessed demonstrations in Paris that began as "relatively peaceful" protests against President Macron's pension reforms, descend into "a situation of serious social unrest".

Lucy Watson ducked as fireworks were thrown around her and described how protestors clashed with police.

Report by Buseld.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn