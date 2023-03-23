Tornado Blows Through Buildings

Occurred on March 22, 2023 / Montebello, California, USA
L.A. area hit with its strongest tornado in 4 decades
Newsy
ViewAs floods have washed away California’s severe drought, the Los Angeles area had several tornadoes hit the region this..
Occurred on March 22, 2023 / Montebello, California, USA
ViewAs floods have washed away California’s severe drought, the Los Angeles area had several tornadoes hit the region this..
LOS ANGELES — A rare tornado touched down in a Los Angeles suburb on Wednesday, ripping roofs off a line of commercial buildings..