2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 Track driving

Dodge is introducing the quickest, fastest and most powerful muscle car in the world, the 1,025-horsepower 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170.

The brand’s seventh and final “Last Call” special-edition model was unveiled this evening at the Dodge Last Call Powered by Roadkill Nights Vegas performance festival at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

With its 1,025-horsepower (at 6,500 rpm), 945 lb.-ft.

(at 4,200 rpm) production HEMI® engine, the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 reaches 60 mph in a blazing 1.66 seconds and features the highest G-force acceleration of any production car at 2.004 gs.

The Demon 170 can also reach 900 horsepower and 810 lb.-ft.

Of torque on E10 fuel.

A Dodge special-edition vehicle like none other, the 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 is the quickest vehicle ever produced in the brand’s 100-plus-year history.

The Challenger SRT Demon 170 is the first factory production car to run the quarter-mile under nine seconds with a National Hot Rod Association (NHRA)-certified 8.91-second ET at 151.17 mph.

On the drag strip, the Challenger SRT Demon 170 receives an NHRA violation letter for running a sub-nine-second quarter-mile without a safety cage or parachute, following in the footsteps of the original Demon, which was also banned from NHRA quarter miles.

Black keys are also banned from the Challenger SRT Demon 170, as the fastest Dodge Challenger ever will be delivered only with red key fobs.

The 2018 Challenger SRT Demon featured a black key fob to limit horsepower and a red key fob to unlock full output; the new Demon unleashes horsepower levels determined not by a key, but by sensing the percentage of ethanol fuel content.