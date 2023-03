Sturgeon: Breathing down the neck of my successor unhelpful

Nicola Sturgeon says "breathing down the neck" of her successor would be "unhelpful" as she tours the National Treatment Centre in Fife in her last engagement as Scotland's First Minister, before new SNP leader is announced on Monday.

Report by Czubalam.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn