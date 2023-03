Centre hikes dearness allowance by 4% to 42% for central government employees | Oneindia News

The central government has hiked the dearness allowance (DA) for government employees and pensioners by four percentage points to 42% from the existing 38%.

Yesterday, Union minister Anurag Thakur announced that the government has increased the dearness allowance or DA for central government employees by 4 per cent to 42 per cent with effect from January 1, 2023.

