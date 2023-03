Earth Hour Day 2023: ‘Lights off’ at 8.30 pm today | Know the significance | Oneindia News

Earth Hour Day will be observed all over the world today, Saturday, March 25, from 8:30 - 9:30 PM.

Every year, millions of people switch off for one hour to show that they care about the future of our planet.

This Earth Hour, when the lights dim in homes and cities, will put a virtual spotlight on our planet and the role people can play in protecting it.

