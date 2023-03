Biden Bullshit (Rumble Exclusive)

Joe Biden is the 46th President of the United States.

He was born on November 20, 1942, in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

Biden attended the University of Delaware, where he received a bachelor's degree in 1965, and Syracuse Law School, where he earned a law degree in 1968.

He was first elected to the U.S. Senate from Delaware in 1972 and served there for 36 years, becoming one of the longest-serving senators in U.S. history.