TMC members attend 'black protest' strategy meet post Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification |Oneindia News

Today, the TMC joined a Congress-led opposition strategy meeting for the first time and participated in a ‘black’ protest against Rahul Gandhi's disqualification as an MP.

Today, the Trinamool's Prasun Banerjee and Jawahar Sircar joined the strategy meeting in the office of Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge.

#TrinamoolCongress #BlackProtest #RahulGandhi