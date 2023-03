Germany comes to a grinding halt as unions, transport workers begin strike | Oneindia News

Entire Germany has come to a standstill today as transport staffs across the country have started a major strike to push for wage hikes in the face of brisk inflation.

Workers at airports, ports, railways, buses and metro lines throughout much of Europe’s biggest economy are heeding a call from the Verdi and EVG unions and are taking part in the 24-hour walkout.

