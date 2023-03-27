Nepal: Aviation Disaster averted as Air India, Nepal Plane Almost Collide Mid-Air | Oneindia News

A mid-air collision between an Air India and a Nepal Airlines aircraft was averted on Friday, as per reports.

The tragedy was averted as the pilots were alerted of the imminent danger by the warning systems, authorities revealed on Sunday.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN) has suspended two employees of the air traffic controller department for “carelessness”, the aviation body’s spokesperson Jagannath Niroula has told the Press Trust of India (PTI) news agency.

