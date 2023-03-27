Labour: We know the government migrant plan won't work

Shadow Attorney General Emily Thornberry casts doubt over the Conservatives' plan to tackle small boats, saying "we know it won't work" and accusing the government of "trying to pick a fight".

Thornberry says Sunak and his party never think they are at fault, but that it rests on "courts and Gary Lineker".

This comes after the Match of the Day host used his social media platform to voice concerns about the Migrant plan.

Report by Rowlandi.

