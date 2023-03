Glitter Bomb on the Latest Episode of CBS’ East New York

Watch the official “Glitter Bomb” clip from the CBS cop drama East New York Season 1 Episode 17, created by William Finkelstein and Mike Flynn.

East New York Cast: Jimmy Smits, Amanda Warren, Ben Michael Brown, Richard Kind, Elizabeth Rodriguez, C.S.

Lee and Olivia Luccardi Stream East New York now on Paramount+!