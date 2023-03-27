How do we get the world off fossil fuels quickly and fairly? | TED Countdown

What are the realistic pathways off of fossil fuels and towards a world of abundant clean energy?

TED Countdown gathered for its second Dilemma Series -- events designed to look at some of the tricky challenges of climate change, where diverging positions have stalled progress -- to answer this core question of the climate crisis.

Through TED Talks and conversations with experts, activists and leading voices in the space, this film delves into the tension between the necessity to extricate ourselves from fossil fuels, which endanger our collective future, and the equally paramount necessity of a stable and secure supply of energy for everyone.

(Featuring, in order of appearance: Catherine Abreu, Tessa Khan, Laurence Tubiana, Hisham Mundol, Hongqiao Liu, Rebekah Shirley, Vijaya Ramachandran, Zoë Knight, Mary Robinson, Lindsay Levin, David Biello, Adair Turner, Jérôme Schmitt, Ramez Naam, Tzeporah Berman, Luisa Neubauer, Emily Grubert and Jade Begay)