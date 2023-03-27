Man on Parole Charged with DUI After Drinking a Four Loko

MUNDELEIN, IL - At 2:20PM on January 30th, 2020, a Mundelein Police Officer pulled over a vehicle for driving 64 mph in a 30 mph zone.

Upon making contact with the driver, the officer tells the suspect to sit back down in his vehicle.

In discussing the incident with the suspect, he claims that he was following another vehicle and that he is concerned that the arrest will adversely affect his parole.

The officer tells the driver that he cannot give him a warning because he was just arrested two weeks ago for driving on a suspended license.

After a lengthy discussion and coordination with his pregnant girlfriend on how to pick up the vehicle, the officer transported the suspect to the Mundelein Police Department with the intention on citing him for a suspended license and releasing him.