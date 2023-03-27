Twitter Takes Legal Action Following Source Code Leak

'The Guardian' reports that a March 24 court filing revealed that Twitter is taking legal action against code-sharing service GitHub.

While GitHub has removed Twitter's leaked code, the social media platform is requesting a court order... ... to force GitHub to “identify the alleged infringer or infringers who posted Twitter’s source code on systems operated by GitHub without Twitter’s authorization.”.

'The Guardian' reports that the code was posted to GitHub, a Microsoft-owned business, by the user FreeSpeechEnthusiast.

He reportedly referred to himself as a "free speech abolitionist," a term Musk has used to identify himself in the past.

Leaks of source code like this can allow security vulnerabilities to be identified and may disclose sensitive commercial information, Steven Murdoch, a professor of security engineering at University College London, via 'The Guardian'.

However, Twitter’s most valuable resources are its brand, customer base, and the skills of its employees.

I would be surprised if this leak has any significant long-term effect on the company, Steven Murdoch, a professor of security engineering at University College London, via 'The Guardian'.

Meanwhile, 'The New York Times' reports that Twitter CEO Elon Musk recently revealed in a memo to employees that the company is currently worth less than half of the $44 billion he paid for it in October