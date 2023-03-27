Hacked Off: Star turnout shows ‘gravity’ of hacking claims

Hacked Off’s Board Director Emma Jones says “it is quite something” that the Duke of Sussex and Sir Elton John attended the start of a four-day hearing into claims Daily Mail publisher Associated Press hacked phones illegally.

She says that by both Harry and Sir Elton showing up, it “speaks of the gravity of this case” and that it is “such an important issue for these people”.

Report by Rowlandi.

