36 Year NBA Referee Breaks Silence | Kenny Mauer's Courageous Battle Against an Evil Empire

Ken Mauer has a face immediately recognizable to NBA fans.

He’s been a referee in the league since 1986, but he suddenly disappeared last season.

This is the story of how the NBA suspended a legendary referee because he chose to be unvaccinated and how they're still discriminating against him today.

Why is the NBA’s vaccine mandate stricter for referees than for players?

How are Mauer’s Catholic faith and his objections to abortion the basis for his filing for a religious exemption from the vax?

What does the veteran referee think about Black Lives Matter and other politically correct initiatives by the NBA?

Where do we go from here?