Atiq Ahmed convicted in Umesh Pal murdercase; May face upto 7 years in jail |Oneindia News

A court in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj has convicted gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed, his brother Khalid Azim alias Ashraf and others in the 2006 kidnapping of Umesh Pal, the prime witness in the BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case.

This judgment of conviction has been pronounced by Prayagraj MP-MLA Court.

#Atiqahmed #Atiqahmedconvicted #Umeshpalcase