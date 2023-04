Rahul Gandhi To Vacate MP Bungalow, Letter Mentions "Happy Memories" | Oneindia News

Rahul Gandhi To Vacate MP Bungalow, Letter Mentions "Happy Memories"; Gangster Atiq Ahmed, Brought To UP From Gujarat; Interest rate on employees' provident fund fixed at 8.15 pc for 2022-23; Nepal put Amritpal Singh on surveillance list #RahulGandhi #RahulGandhiDisqualified #RahulGandhiMPBungalow