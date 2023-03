Saudi Arabia: At least 20 Umrah pilgrims lose life, 29 injured in bus crash | Oneindia News

A bus ferrying pilgrims to the holy city of Mecca burst into flames after a collision on a bridge on Monday, killing 20 people and injuring more than two dozen others, Saudi state media reported.

The incident in the southern province of Asir highlights persistent challenges to safely transporting worshippers to Mecca and Medina, the holiest cities in Islam.

