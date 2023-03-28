Breaking News: Urgent Call to Prayer for Israel -

Reporting live from Tel Aviv, the city is engulfed in chaos as the opposition leader and left wing supporters incite protests that could lead to civil war.

The smell of smoke and sound of sirens fills the air, and even Arab news channels and Russian-speaking channels are covering the events.

With these protests, people are left believing that democracy is at its end.

Even military reserve duty is being refused.

All eyes are on Netanyahu after he fired the defense minister.

Will the judiciary reform continue?

Will Netanyahu cave in to the pressure?