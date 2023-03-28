Nashville Shooting Aftermath + Dollar Doomsday + Ending ESG | Posobiec, Cole, Antoni

Monday's school shooting in Nashville is now confirmed as the work of a female-to-male "transgender" named Audrey Hale.

Was Hale made unstable by "gender-affirming" care?

Was she radicalized by hysterical narratives of an ongoing "trans genocide?" Charlie digs into that and more, joined by Jack Posobiec and detransitioner Chloe Cole.

Then, Heritage's E.J.

Antoni joins to discuss the growing danger of America losing its global dollar preeminence, and Rep.

Warren Davidson joins to discuss the upcoming debt ceiling The Charlie Kirk Show is LIVE on Salem Radio stations across the country and simulcasting on Real America's Voice.