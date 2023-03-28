Ben Simmons Out for Remainder of Season

Ben Simmons last appeared for the Nets on Feb.
15, in a win over the Heat, missing the last six weeks with a knee and back issues.
Now, his season has officially come to a close, according to Brooklyn coach Jacque Vaughn.
Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn announced the news on Tuesday