Talks under way in Israel after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pauses judicial overhaul plan

Talks under way between Israel's far-right government and opposition parties after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu paused his controversial plan to overhaul the country’s judicial system.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday rebuffed President Joe Biden’s suggestion that the premier walk away from..
In response to sharp criticism by President Biden, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel would make its own decisions.