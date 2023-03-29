Tennessee GOP Congressman Says ‘We’re Not Gonna Fix’ School Shooting

Recently yet another school shooting struck a community, this time in Nashville tennessee.

The shooter walked into The Covenant School with an assault weapon and stalked room to room, killing 6 people: 3 members of staff and 3 9-year-old children.

And at times like these we often turn to lawmakers, hoping they will pass new legislation making occurrences like this one less common.

So what is Republican Representative Tim Burchett of Tennessee’s advice?

Homeschool your kids.

Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.