A Tourist's Guide to Love Movie

A Tourist's Guide to Love Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: After an unexpected breakup, a travel executive (Rachael Leigh Cook) accepts an assignment to go undercover and learn about the tourist industry in Vietnam.

Along the way she finds adventure and romance with her Vietnamese expat tour guide when they decide to reroute the tour bus in order to explore life and love off the beaten path.

Directed by Steven K.

Tsuchida starring Rachael Leigh Cook, Scott Ly, Missi Pyle, Ben Feldman, Nondumiso Tembe, Andrew Barth Feldman release date April 21, 2023 (on Netflix)