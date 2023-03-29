Over 1,000 Tech Leaders Sign Open Letter Calling for Halt to AI Development Over Existential Threat to Humanity

AI is sort of having a moment, with new tools like chat GPT blowing many away with its uncanny abilities and AI artists causing a stir with regards to copyright law.

Now, after OpenAI’s release of their latest AI text prediction software called GPT-4, over 1,000 tech leaders have signed an open letter, including Elon Musk, calling for an immediate halt on the development of AI tools until humans can impose proper safety measures to prevent them from taking over.

Veuer's Tony Spitz has the details.