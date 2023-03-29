Russia Halts Sharing Information Regarding Nuclear Forces With the US

NBC reports that a Russian diplomat has announced that Moscow has stopped sharing information regarding its nuclear forces with the United States.

According to Sergei Ryabkov, Russia's deputy foreign minister, the suspension of information includes any missile tests.

All notifications, all kinds of notifications, all activities under the treaty will be suspended and will not be conducted regardless of what position the U.S. may take, Sergei Ryabkov, Russia's deputy foreign minister, via NBC.

The news comes after Russia ended its participation in the last remaining nuclear arms pact between the two superpowers.

Last month, President Vladimir Putin ended Russia's involvement with the START treaty.

At the time, Putin said that Russia could not accept U.S. inspections of nuclear sites after NATO declared that its goal was a Russian defeat in Ukraine.

NBC reports that Russia's foreign ministry said that Moscow would continue to respect the treaty's caps placed on nuclear weapons.

Russia's defense ministry said that military drills currently underway will include Yars mobile missile launchers moving across three regions of Siberia.

NBC reports that the Yars is a nuclear capable intercontinental ballistic missile with a range in excess of 6,800 miles.

According to the ministry, the drills will include measures to keep the deployment concealed from foreign intelligence.