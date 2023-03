China says Taiwan leader's visit to the US is 'to seek independence'

China says that the "true reason" behind a visit by Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen to the United States, a stop on her way to firm up ties with Guatemala and Belize, is to "seek breakthroughs and promote her Taiwan independence agenda." Last year, a visit by former US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan sparked an angry response from Beijing, with the Chinese military conducting drills at an unprecedented scale around the island.