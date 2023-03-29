The flying hospital bringing Ukraine's wounded west

In this specially-equipped Boeing 737, most of the passengers carry the scars of the war in Ukraine and are heading to hospitals across Europe.

Transformed into a flying hospital, the plane flies into Rzeszow airport in southeastern Poland, 70 kilometres (44 miles) from the Ukrainian border, to pick up the patients before depositing them in Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Berlin, Cologne and Oslo over the course of a two-day trip.

"It's the first time I've been on a plane" says Mykola, one of those on board, "I would have liked to go to Denmark under normal circumstances, on holiday for example, not to go to hospital because of trauma".

An AFP team joined the medevac flights carried out by Norway in collaboration with the European Union.