Video of school shooter in Nashville Tennessee taken out by police

JUST IN - Police release footage of officers neutralizing the transgender shooter who killed multiple children and teachers at a Christian school in Nashville yesterday.
On Monday, tragedy struck The Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee when Audrey Hale, 28, carried out what seems to be a planned..
ViewThe school shooting in Nashville Monday, and the swift local law enforcement response, has drawn a sharp contrast to what..