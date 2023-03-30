Better Then The Original?! | Resident Evil 4 PC Part 2

What's up pirate fans!
Today, I will be checking out the new release of Resident Evil 4 (2023) by Capcom.
I am a big fan of the Resident Evil series, especially the RE 2 remake.
I am very excited to play this new game.
We return to the europion countryside to find the missing daughter of the President. Will this remake hold up to the original or..