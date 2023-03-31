2023 Toyota Crown XLE Oxygen White Interior Design

Engineered to stand out, the Toyota Crown breaks the traditional sedan mold and gives drivers a car that excites the senses.

Available in three grades: XLE, Limited and Platinum, Toyota Crown offers a choice of two different hybrid powertrains and standard All Wheel Drive.

The HYBRID MAX powertrain, exclusive to the Platinum grade, is Toyota’s all-new performance hybrid that puts out 340 net horsepower and is paired with a 2.4-liter turbocharged engine and a direct shift 6-speed automatic transmission.

The XLE and Limited grades come equipped with THS IV, a highly efficient hybrid system that can achieve a manufacturer-estimated 38 MPG.

Crown’s “lift-up” design features large wheels for striking style and easy ingress and egress, and an associated ride height gives drivers great road visibility.

Its flowing silhouette and sculpted body lines create a fresh look that’s entirely unique for its class.