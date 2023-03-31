2023 Toyota Crown XLE Oxygen White Interior Design
2023 Toyota Crown XLE Oxygen White Interior Design

Engineered to stand out, the Toyota Crown breaks the traditional sedan mold and gives drivers a car that excites the senses.

Available in three grades: XLE, Limited and Platinum, Toyota Crown offers a choice of two different hybrid powertrains and standard All Wheel Drive.

The HYBRID MAX powertrain, exclusive to the Platinum grade, is Toyota’s all-new performance hybrid that puts out 340 net horsepower and is paired with a 2.4-liter turbocharged engine and a direct shift 6-speed automatic transmission.

The XLE and Limited grades come equipped with THS IV, a highly efficient hybrid system that can achieve a manufacturer-estimated 38 MPG.

Crown’s “lift-up” design features large wheels for striking style and easy ingress and egress, and an associated ride height gives drivers great road visibility.

Its flowing silhouette and sculpted body lines create a fresh look that’s entirely unique for its class.