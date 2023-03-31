Donald Trump Has Been Indicted

CBS News reports that a grand jury in New York has voted to indict Trump amid its investigation about an alleged 2016 "hush money" payment to Stormy Daniels.

The indictment was confirmed by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office on March 30.

This marks the first time that a former U.S. president has faced criminal charges.

Specific charges have yet to be made public, but more details will be provided "when the arraignment date is selected.".

Joseph Tacopina, one of Trump's lawyers, says Trump will likely surrender himself to authorities on April 4.

Trump responded to the indictment, calling it "Political Persecution and Election Interference at the highest level in history.".

The Democrats have lied, cheated and stolen in their obsession with trying to ’Get Trump; but now they’ve done the unthinkable indicting a completely innocent person in an act blatant Election Interference.

, Donald Trump, via press release.

Never before in our Nation’s history has this been done.

The Democrats have cheated countless times over the decades, including spying on my campaign,

... but weaponizing our justice system to punish a political opponent, who just so happens to be a President of the United States and by far the leading Republican candidate for President, has never happened before.

Ever

CBS News reports that the indictment comes as Trump faces more potential criminal cases , surrounding election results in Georgia, alleged attempts to disrupt the lawful transfer of power and the handling of government documents at home