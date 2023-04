The Struggle to Explore Mars - A Spacecraft Graveyard - Full Documentary

Mars: graveyard of broken dreams and landers - Mars, the fourth planet from the Sun, has become a veritable graveyard for landers and rovers dispatched to its surface from neighboring Earth.

Only the United States has successfully operated rovers on the Red Planet, four in all, and has lost only one stationary lander.

The former Soviet Union had chalked up repeated failures, while Russia's first attempt at a rover will be a joint mission along with Europe dubbed ExoMars.