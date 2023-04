Shadow Home Sec: Govt has failed to act on tackling gangs

Shadow Home Secretary Yvette Cooper says government plans are "too little too late" and that the "government has failed to act" on tackling gangs and addressing child exploitation.

She goes on to say "it's right" to record age, gender, race and ethnicity as "you have to go after perpetrators wherever they're found".

Report by Rowlandi.

