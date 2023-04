Discussion on the adverse effects of lockdowns

Lockdowns, Ireland, West Belfast, Provisional Sinn Féin, Social Democratic and Labour Party, People Before Profit, Belfast City Council, the Westicles, Balls on the Falls, China, Russia, Ukraine, Iraq, Syria, Britain, Tony Blair, Jeremy Corbyn, Éire Nua, decentralisation, Soviet Union, Vladimir Lenin, Stalin, authoritarianism, NHS, doctors, nurses, medical staff, Boris Johnson, Theresa May, Andersonstown News, rates, and local government