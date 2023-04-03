US White House to not pay for Twitter’s blue verification, says Rob Flaherty: report | Oneindia News

According to reports, on Friday, the White House informed its employees in an email that they would have to pay from their own pocket if they wanted to continue having their blue tick since the administration will not be subscribing to Twitter Blue.

In the email, the White House's Head of Digital Strategy, Rob Flaherty said and I quote, "It is our understanding that Twitter Blue does not provide person-level verification as a service.

Thus, a blue check mark will now simply serve as a verification that the account is a paid user."