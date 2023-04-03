Increased security outside Trump Tower ahead of former president's New York arraignment

New York police increase security measures around Trump Tower ahead of the former president's arraignment.

The 76-year-old, who was indicted last week over hush-money payments made to a porn star during his successful 2016 presidential campaign, is expected to hand himself over to authorities on Tuesday.

The NYPD is on high alert over potential protests by the former president's supporters.

"We know that there's been an illegal indictment against our authentic president" says Candace Rojas, lending her support outside the Trump International Golf Club in Florida.