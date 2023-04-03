Jelly Roll Wins Big at the Country Music Television Awards Show

The tattooed rapper/country artist took home three awards on Sunday night:.

Male video of the year, male breakthrough video of the year and digital-first performance of the year for his single, “Son of a Sinner.”.

While accepting the award for male video of the year, the artist gave words of encouragement to young fans.

You can be whatever you want to be.

I promise you that.

I told them that I wanted to be a country singer and I am standing here at the CMT Awards with the male video of the year, baby!, Jelly Roll, via CNN.

Earlier in the night, Jelly Roll performed his song, "Need a Favor," with the help of a choir.

Jelly Roll’s hit song, “Son of a Sinner,” Billboard’s Emerging Artist Chart for a record-breaking 25 consecutive weeks.

During the awards show, country superstar Shania Twain was awarded the Equal Play Award, .

For being a "visible and vocal advocate" for diverse voices in the genre.