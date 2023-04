Jimin Makes History with Solo No. 1, Suga’s Debut Album, CMT Awards Recap, & More | Billboard News

Jimin’s ‘Like Crazy’ tops the Hot 100 as his album ‘FACE’ debuts at No.

2 on the Billboard 200.

Suga announced that his debut solo release, ’D-DAY’, will drop on April 21 under the name Agust D.

Everything you missed at 2023 CMT Awards from exciting performances by Carly Pearce and Gwen Stefani to Jelly Roll and Lainey Wilson winning big, Shania Twain receiving the Equal Play award, and more!