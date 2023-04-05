The Case for Prosecuting Donald Trump

The Case for Prosecuting Donald Trump is a book published in 2020 that calls for the prosecution of former President Donald Trump for alleged criminal conduct.

The book, written by former federal prosecutor and legal scholar, Barry Berke and his co-author, Norman Eisen, examines the legal basis for holding the 45th President of the United States accountable for his actions.

Through a detailed analysis of the evidence, the authors make a compelling case for why the Department of Justice should pursue criminal charges against Trump.

It looks at Trump’s involvement in a range of issues, including his attempt to obstruct the Mueller investigation, his efforts to pressure Ukraine to interfere in the 2020 election, and his role in inciting the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol.

It also examines the ways in which the Department of Justice could use existing laws and regulations to bring charges against Trump, as well as the potential for a congressional impeachment.

The book is a must-read for anyone interested in the topic of prosecuting Donald Trump and offers a thorough and well-researched legal argument for why it should be done.