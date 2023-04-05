DOJ Offers to Settle Texas Church Shooting for $144 Million

AP reports that the Justice Department has come to a tentative agreement with families and victims of the mass shooting that took place at First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, TX, in 2017.

26 people, including an unborn child, were shot and killed by Devin Patrick Kelley.

Kelly was discharged from the Air Force in 2014 after being convicted of assaulting his wife and stepson, cracking the boy's skull.

His felony conviction for domestic violence should have prevented him from legally buying a gun, but it was never put into the FBI's database.

Because of this, U.S. District Judge Xavier Rodriguez previously determined that the Air Force was "60% liable" for the massacre.

The settlement offered by the DOJ must first obtain court approvals.

No words or amount of money can diminish the immense tragedy of the mass shooting in Sutherland Springs, Vanita Gupta, associate attorney general for the Justice Department, via statement.

Today’s announcement brings the litigation to a close, ending a painful chapter for the victims of this unthinkable crime, Vanita Gupta, associate attorney general for the Justice Department, via statement.

The Sutherland Springs families are heroes.

The country owes them a debt of gratitude.

They have gone through so much pain and loss in the most horrific way, Jamal Alsaffar, a Texas attorney, via statement