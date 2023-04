Reel Talk | Episode #004 | Box Office Update, Disney in Panic-Mode, & Lucasfilm in Shambles

Tonight on REEL TALK we cover the latest box office numbers regarding trends for "John Wick 4," "Dungeons & Dragons," & the upcoming "Mario" movie.

We also cover the latest on the panic inside the House of Mouse as the chickens are coming home to roost regarding the firing of Victoria Alonso, Kathleen Kennedy in the hotseat regarding "Indy 5," her meeting with Iger, and the consequences of failure.

Can Disney be saved?

Or is it too late?