Drug Dealer Charged in Michael K. Williams’ Overdose Death Pleads Guilty

NPR reports that Irvin Cartagena, the man accused of selling Williams heroin laced with fentanyl.

"pleaded guilty to one count of narcotics conspiracy resulting in death" on April 5.

The NYPD says Cartagena belonged to a drug trafficking group that regularly sold fentanyl-laced heroin.

Irvin Cartagena sold fentanyl-laced heroin in broad daylight in New York City, feeding addiction and causing tragedy.

In doing so, he dealt the fatal dose that killed Michael K.

Williams, U.S. Attorney's office, via statement.

The day before Williams' death, video surveillance captured the actor and Cartagena taking part in a "hand-to-hand exchange.".

Following Williams' death in September 2021, NYPD tested the narcotics found in his apartment.

NPR reports that "heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, lidocaine and caffeine" were detected.

Despite knowing that Williams died after buying the DTO's product, the DTO has continued to sell fentanyl- laced heroin, in broad daylight, amidst residential apartment buildings, Via complaint.

Williams had been open about his battles with addiction.

He was best known for portraying Omar Little on 'The Wire.'