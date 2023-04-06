Ocasio-Cortez Calls for Impeachment of Clarence Thomas Following Report of Donor Gifts

'The Hill' reports that an investigation by ProPublica found that the Supreme Court justice has received luxury vacations and gifts from GOP donor Harlan Crow for over 20 years.

In a statement, Crow said that while Thomas accepted his generosity over the years, he never asked for it.

The hospitality we have extended to the Thomas’s over the years is no different from the hospitality we have extended to our many other dear friends, Harlan Crow, Dallas businessman and GOP donor, via statement.

Justice Thomas and Ginni never asked for any of this hospitality, Harlan Crow, Dallas businessman and GOP donor, via statement.

Rep.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took to Twitter to call for the impeachment of Thomas.

This is beyond party or partisanship.

This degree of corruption is shocking - almost cartoonish.

Thomas must be impeached, Rep.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, via Twitter.

Barring some dramatic change, this is what the Roberts court will be known for: rank corruption, erosion of democracy, and the stripping of human rights, Rep.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, via Twitter.

Sen.

Sheldon Whitehouse also chimed in.

This cries out for the kind of independent investigation that the Supreme Court — and only the Supreme Court, across the entire government— refuses to perform, Sen.

Sheldon Whitehouse, via Twitter